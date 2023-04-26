Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Raised by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,811,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,462,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.