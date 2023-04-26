TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Down 99.4% in April

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechPrecision Trading Down 1.1 %

TPCS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. 4,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.84. TechPrecision has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a PE ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

About TechPrecision

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.