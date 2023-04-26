Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.55)-($0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $635-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.72 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.70)-($1.25) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.35.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. 5,688,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $59.69.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,634,974.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Teladoc Health by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

