Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.57-0.61 EPS.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $309,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

