Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.38. 271,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,692. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.18. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

