Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q2 guidance to $1.07-$1.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.92-$6.09 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 130,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 84,806 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.