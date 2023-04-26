Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne updated its Q2 guidance to $0.55-$0.74 EPS.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.33. 2,253,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average of $99.37. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 27.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 29.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

