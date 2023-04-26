Ternium (NYSE:TX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TX. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Ternium Price Performance

NYSE:TX traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. 621,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,184. Ternium has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth $85,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 12.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

