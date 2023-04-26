Ternium (NYSE:TX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share.

Ternium Price Performance

TX opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. Ternium has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. Itau BBA Securities cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.