Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $64.29 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $641.17 million and $64.29 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004306 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004001 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,855,850,149,168 coins and its circulating supply is 5,898,510,041,631 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

