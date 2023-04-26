Terra Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Terra has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $328.84 million and $56.73 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00004301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003961 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 260,256,794 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

