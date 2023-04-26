Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 550.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.69.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $506.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $318.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

