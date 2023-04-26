Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $167.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,885,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,416. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

