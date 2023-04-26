Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $195.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.13.

TXN opened at $169.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 7,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

