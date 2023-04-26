TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $115.03, but opened at $106.46. TFI International shares last traded at $105.30, with a volume of 197,722 shares.

The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.