Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Thai Union Group Public Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

Thai Union Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

Thai Union Group Public Company Profile

Thai Union Group Public Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled and canned seafood. It operates through the following segments: Ambient Seafood, Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Business and Pet Food, Value-Added and Other. The Ambient Seafood segment includes tuna, sardine, salmon, specialty seafood and pelagic fishes.

