The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 22nd

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. 120,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,151. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 67,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son



The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading

