The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.39. 6,659,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,693. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

