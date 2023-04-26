The Charles Schwab Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Charles Schwab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.60. 11,114,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,883,613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,495,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,839,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,654,000 after acquiring an additional 173,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

