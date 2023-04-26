The Debt Box Trading Down 0.5% This Week (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for $9.59 or 0.00032206 BTC on popular exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001189 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.
The Debt Box Profile
The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The Debt Box Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
