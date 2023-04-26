The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EDIN traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 676 ($8.44). The company had a trading volume of 136,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,280. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,154.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 667.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 643.84. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 537 ($6.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690 ($8.62).

Get The Edinburgh Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Edinburgh Investment Trust news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.47) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001 ($24,979.39). Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.