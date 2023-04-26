The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger
In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kroger Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE:KR opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $56.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
