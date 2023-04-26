The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,370 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATRK stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 55,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 89,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 400,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 59,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.