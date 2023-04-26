The Sandbox Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $92.58 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,833,881,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

