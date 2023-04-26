The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

NYSE:TD opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

