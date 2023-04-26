The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 10,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 143,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243,324. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

