Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03, Briefing.com reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $540.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,553. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.