Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $306.45 million and $10.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00060322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00037888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001246 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,114,704,393 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

