Theta Network (THETA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.56 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003511 BTC on exchanges. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $991.46 million and $23.56 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Network has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Theta Network

Theta Network’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

