THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

THK Price Performance

Shares of THK stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. 2,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288. THK has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Get THK alerts:

About THK

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.