THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
THK Price Performance
Shares of THK stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. 2,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288. THK has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.
About THK
