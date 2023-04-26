Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys New Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Haemonetics Stock Down 1.1 %

Haemonetics stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 57,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $81.26. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.