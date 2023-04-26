Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $727,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $199,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.94. 296,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,922. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.88.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

