Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 50.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,411,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,731,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.81, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $281.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

