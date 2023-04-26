Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $165,000 Stock Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Core Molding Technologies worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. 29,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,801. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $169.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,623 shares in the company, valued at $666,458.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Highfield sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $101,839.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,623 shares in the company, valued at $666,458.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

