Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $369,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

FLOT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. 1,947,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

