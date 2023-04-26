Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $596,000 Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems accounts for 0.8% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Aehr Test Systems worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth $4,752,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth $3,127,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth $2,420,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $847,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,460. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.