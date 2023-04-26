Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.0% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $377.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $280.59 and a 1 year high of $390.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.89.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

