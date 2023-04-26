Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $299,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,055,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,300,172. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

