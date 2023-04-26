Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases 1,235 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WOLF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. 858,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

