Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Reduces Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. reduced its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 392,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,484 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 88.6% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 354,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,787 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 33.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 53,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 484.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA OUNZ traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. 476,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,568. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

