Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 301.8% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSOLF traded down 0.06 on Wednesday, reaching 0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,148. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.63. Three Sixty Solar has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 1.50.

Get Three Sixty Solar alerts:

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. engages in the provision of solar equipment. Its product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. The company was founded by Peter Sherba on August 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.