Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 301.8% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Three Sixty Solar Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VSOLF traded down 0.06 on Wednesday, reaching 0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,148. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.63. Three Sixty Solar has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 1.50.
Three Sixty Solar Company Profile
