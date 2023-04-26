Tilson Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.5% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,398 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,021,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,190,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,374,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDW stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 378,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,511. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

