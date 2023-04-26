Tilson Financial Group Inc. Invests $574,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,655.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

BDX stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.34. 197,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

