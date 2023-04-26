Tilson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 63,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.34. 1,757,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,679. The company has a market cap of $254.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

