Tilson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 220,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,000. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,390,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 146,811 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 858,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 29,018 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. 9,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,505. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $32.27.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

