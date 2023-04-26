Tilson Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,572 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,832. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

