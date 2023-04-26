Tilson Financial Group Inc. Takes $963,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.63. 3,452,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388,103. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

