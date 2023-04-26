Tilson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,780,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,394. The stock has a market cap of $277.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.