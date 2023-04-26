TMD Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,597 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.69. 288,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,785. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average is $148.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

