TMD Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TMD Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 0.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Progressive by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.81. 553,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average of $133.79.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

